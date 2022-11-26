From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Prof. Gregory Ibe has said he was going to end discrimination in Abia politics as everyone residing in the state will be entitled to equal rights and privileges if he becomes governor in 2023.

Ibe who spoke during an interactive session with the Anambra State Town Unions in Aba said the idea of tagging some people “non-indigene” and denied appointments based on where they come, will be a thing of the past under his watch as governor.

He urged the Anambra Town Unions, businessmen and women, who reside in Abia to forget about the wrong actions of the past and see Abia as their home where they are stakeholders and partners in progress towards the growth and development of the state.

Ibe equally sent the same message to all other Nigerians residing in Abia, stressing that discrimination will never be tolerated under his watch.

He said he will run a government where everyone with strong ideas on how Abia will be made better, can be called on to contribute.

Ibe who is also the Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU) said he had already demonstrated this stand of zero discrimination by ensuring that all tribes that reside in Abia have some of their children in his University on full scholarship.

He said that for Anambra State to have 178 town unions represented in Abia means they are critical stakeholders in the political firmament of Abia State.

Ibe explained that his link in Northern Nigeria once ensured that a man from Uturu, his home town became a Commissioner in Kaduna State without discrimination.

“I don’t see why an Igboman should discriminate against his fellow Igboman. It’s absolutely wrong. Whatever happened then has happened then, but in this new dispensation under my watch, it will never happen.

“There’s no race that resides in Abia that does not have their children on scholarship in my University. Akwa-Ibom, Hausa and many more have their children receiving quality education from my University on full scholarships.

“There’s nothing like non-indigenes where you live is where you live. Why are Nigerians becoming citizens of the USA? Why is an Indian a Prime Minister in Britain today?

He said what is right in this direction should be done Abia State because people are better informed now than ever.