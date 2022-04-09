From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former comptroller of customs and front line gubernatorial Aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Nde Dimka Victor David has assured Plateau people that insecurity would be tackle if elected as Governor in 2023.

Dimka disclosed this in his village Kabwir, in Kanke Local Government Area where he officially declared his intention to contest for the number one seat in the state.

“I am a fellow of the Security Institute and I know that security is everything and If you ask me to name three important things; I will tell you that one is security, two is security, three is security With my experience, I will ensure that i end the security challenges in Plateau State. My focus is a peaceful, united and prosperous Plateau”.

He promised to also empower the youth by giving them gainful employment and has the capacity and experience to make Plateau an envy of other states.

The Kanke Local Government APC Chairman, Hon. William Gombwer, appreciated those vying for elective positions on the platform of the APC, saying that without the aspirants, the party wouldn’t have being as strong as it is.

The chairman urged the aspirants and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully in their campaigns.

He called on the APC members to team up with whoever emerged as party candidate to ensure that the party wins the secondary election.

The Director General, Dimka political movement, Hon. Menshak Chindaba said Kanke had been looking for an opportunity to governed Plateau in the last 48 years.

Chindaba said that the stakeholders had searched and believed that “Dimka is the most qualified to bring the dream to reality”.

He said that after retirement, many political parties wooed Dimka to join them but he decided to pitch his tent with the APC.

The APC supporters including his coordinators from the 17 Local Government Areas trooped in their large number to show solidarity to him.