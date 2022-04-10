From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Comptroller of Customs and frontline gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Nde Dimka Victor David, has promised to end insecurity in the state if voted into power.

Dimka gave this assurance in his village, Kabwir, in Kanke Local Government Area, where he officially declared his intention to contest for the number one seat in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

His words: “I am a fellow of the Security Institute and I know that security is everything. With my experience, I will ensure that I end the security challenges in Plateau State. My focus is a peaceful, united, and prosperous Plateau.”

He also promised to empower the youths by giving them gainful employment and has the capacity and experience to make Plateau envy of other states.