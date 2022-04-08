From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Commander at War in Liberia and retired Major Sam Nanpkak Abashe has joint the governorship race in Plateau State under the banner of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to fix insecurity in the state that has perished dozens of innocent lives.

He noted that government is saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties, and said citizens has a greater role of providing early warning signs for swift response by the security agencies.

Abashe disclosed this yesterday during a media interaction with Journalists in Jos and said once security of lives and property is guaranteed, forieign investors and tourists will come to Plateau to boost the local economy.

He explained that with the favourable whether in Plateau, it is possible to have a railway that will run on daily basis between Jos and Abuja which will boost our tourism and create employment opportunities.

Abashe who hails from Langtang in Plateau South dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joint APGA due to the political ideology of providing infrastructural development, basic needs of citizens and most importantly providing security of lives and properties.

He said the party will not respect the zoning arrengement in the state because it believes in credibility and that APGA was not a party to the gentleman agreement of rotating the governorship seat in the state.