From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau Central, Sen. Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka said he will lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a landslide victory in 2023 if he is entrusted with the party’s ticket.

He said the legislative experienced he has gathered at the Senate since 2019 has prepared him to take to contest for the governorship election in 2023.

Dimka disclosed this on Tuesday while expressing his intension to contest for the governorship of Plateau State, at Kabwir, Pada ward, Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State said his heart is with Plateau people.

“I stand before you with a heart full with gratitude to our leaders for building Plateau and laying a solid foundation for a greater expansion for tomorrow.

“To build on the foundation that has been laid by past administrations, only the people of Plateau State can give that mandate. And in seeking for the mandate for leadership, I have returned to express my interest on governing Plateau State come 2023.

“Power belong to the people and I believe strongly that it is when you give me the go ahead, that I can step out to consult other people of the state. I am not an island, my strength is drawn from you and with your support, I will lead you to victory”.

Dimka, a retired Police Commissioner said he will prioritized security, education, agriculture and skills acquisition to tackle poverty and unemployment in the statse.

“I am aware that leadership is tasking and challenging. You know as I do that the state has grappled with security challenges on the past two decades. Insecurity has tried the soul of the state and determination of governance.

“Leveraging on my experience as former police chief who served on other challenging situations across the land, I make bold to state my motivation and commitment to cause a different intervention in securing our communities and return peace to our people.”

He noted that he will stimulate dialogue among various ethnic groups and religious divides to build trust between and among people in the state.

“We are no strangers that hunger and unemployment have become endemic in the land. Families are finding life difficult to survive, as hunger stares them in the face with no answers to their predicament.

“We have enterprising young men and women who are roaming the streets without jobs. They need to be encouraged to have skills that would help them survive the harsh economic terrain rather than hanging around waiting for government jobs that are difficult to come.”

Sen. Dimka added that if given the mandate, he will make education and health the piller of his government to tackle the current challenges headlong.

” With a determined and purposeful leadership, urban development and health care will be taken seriously. These are critical areas that target the citizens of Plateau State.

“We shall continue to use industry and other revenue generating avenues to our advantage. It is understandable why some people in the industry and private organizations refuse to pay because they may not have seen anything commensurate to their contributions.”

Dimka said he will also prioritized the welfare of workers for effective police implementation, having been in public service for 35 years.