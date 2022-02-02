From John Adams, Minna

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said he will make his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election known to Nigerians when the time comes.

He stated this after a meeting with former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida at his Hill Top Mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted about one hour after which Atiku proceeded to Government House, Minna where he received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello with some members of the state executive council. The former vice president said he came to sympathised with the government and people of Niger over the insecurity and deaths in the state.

Atiku described the security challenges and attendant killings of innocent villagers in the state as unacceptable.

In an interview with journalists afterwards, the former VP said he was in Niger State on a courtesy visit and that his 2023 presidential aspiration would will be made public when the time comes.

“I am on a courtesy call. I will let you know at the appropriate time. The level of insecurity in Niger State is a pathetic one. I got a vivid picture of what is going on from the governor and it is unfortunate,” he said.

Addressing some PDP stalwarts in the state, Atiku said he would support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to win the next election and form the government in 2023.