From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said he would not resign prematurely from office but would end his tenure by May 2023.

He stated this at a conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) where he was the guest speaker, denying media reports that he had resigned his cabinet position in President Buhari’s government.

Malami urged journalists to refrain from publishing fake news even as he called for the prosecution of journalists used by mischievous politicians to attack politicians.

“It is high time we enhance media literacy for Nigerians to appreciate fact-checking and verification of information. Many who rely on some unprofessional information disseminators will be taken aback that the Malami that was claimed to have resigned as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was still seen in office discharging his functions, including attending the Federal Executive Council meeting yesterday, granting interviews to journalists and still today declaring this conference open as the Attorney General of the Federation.

“There is naturally an end to everything. My tenure in office has not yet ended. I pray for a glorious end. I call on journalists to refrain from fake news, defamation, sedition, hate speech, blasphemy, and incitements of inflammatory statements in their reportage that could jeopardise our corporate existence as a nation and hamper the peace we have been enjoying.”

The AGF commended NAJUC for organising the conference, saying it was “a clear indication of working towards making positive impression and impact in democratic process and nation building.”

NAJUC Chairman, Kayode Lawal, said the conference was part of concerted effort to train, retrain and build capacity of judiciary correspondents to enhance their reportage.

