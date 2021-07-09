From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he would not support anyone who does not have the vision and strength of mind to champion the progress of the state to succeed him in 2023.

The governor also dismissed the report that the state owed some commercial banks.

He stated this during the inauguration of the official residence of Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly in the Old GRA, Port Harcourt, saying he was more concerned about the steady progress of the state even after his tenure.

“I cannot support anybody who cannot move Rivers State forward. I will support those who mean well for this state and have the heart to continue to support the party.”

The governor warned blackmailers and those whose stock in trade is to create confusion within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to know that such indulgence would not fetch anybody the governorship ticket of the party.

Wike said no politician focused in winning any election could afford to ignore the electoral strength of his political ward in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

“You need me. I am a governor that comes from the most populated electable voters. There is nobody in this state that wants to be governor that will not look for my local government. Our local government cannot be underrated. Don’t hate me too much. Let people know that we must all work together to move Rivers State forward.”

Wike reasserted the status of the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly and said anybody plotting to unseat him would be pitching a fight against the party and should be ready for the consequences.

The governor clarified that he never said all national or state lawmakers were working against him urging that he be reported correctly by journalists.

“I never said that Assembly people are plotting against me. I never said so. I said some Assembly people, I know what they’re doing. There’s a difference between National Assembly and some members of the National Assembly. There is difference between State Assembly and some members of State Assembly. Those of you writing in the newspaper, I never said National Assembly. Some people don’t understand that simple grammar.”

Wike who said the speaker’s official quarters was abandoned until his intervention, said that was possible because of the cordial relationship that exists between the legislature and executive.

Performing the inauguration, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Opara, said the administration of Governor Wike has positively impacted on every arm of government, sector and local governments in the state.

“This is another plus for you and for your government. You keep making us proud. Our prayer is that you move from this level to higher level. In deed, Nigeria needs what you’re doing in Rivers State.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.