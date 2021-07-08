From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said he would not support anyone who does not have the vision and strength of mind to champion the course of the State progressively to succeed him in 2023.

Also, Wike has dismissed the report that the State owed some commercial banks.\

The governor said he was more concerned about the steady progress the state could continue to make after his tenure.

He stated this during the inauguration of the official residence of the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly in the Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

The governor warned blackmailers and those whose stock in trade is to create confusion within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to know that such indulgence will not fetch anybody the governorship ticket of the party.

He said: “I cannot support anybody who cannot move Rivers State forward. I will support those who mean well for this state and have the heart to continue to support the party”.

The state governor declared that no serious politician who is focused on winning any election can ignore the electoral strength of his political ward in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Wike stated: “You need me. I am a governor that comes from the most populated electable voters. There is nobody in this State that wants to be governor that will not look for my local government. Our local government cannot be underrated.

“Don’t hate me too much. Let’s people know that we must all work together to move Rivers State forward”.

Governor Wike reasserted the status of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and said anybody plotting to unseat him would be pitching a fight against the party and should be ready for the consequences.

The governor clarified that he never said all national or state lawmakers were working against him.

He urged contributors to pages of the newspaper to show good understanding of spoken expressions when reporting.

“I never said that Assembly people are plotting against me. I never said so. I said some Assembly people, I know what they’re doing.

“There’s a difference between National Assembly and some members of the National Assembly. There is difference between State Assembly and some members of State Assembly. Those of you writing in the newspaper, I never said National Assembly. Some people don’t understand that simple grammar”.

Speaking about the new official residence built for the speaker, Governor Wike noted how the official quarters was abandoned until his intervention.

According to Governor Wike, the intervention was possible because of the cordial relationship that exists between the legislature and the executive.

“Today, you have an Assembly that has a Speaker’s official residence. We are building 32 number of 4 bedroom flats for the Assembly members which will be commissioned this year. We have paid 70 percent of the money”.

Governor Wike also dismissed media report alleging that the Rivers State Government was indebted to commercial banks.

The governor said the state government was not owing any bank and challenged anybody with any contrary proof to show it.

Performing the inauguration, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, said the administration of Governor Wike has positively imparted every arm of government, sector and local government.

Opara expressed: “This is another plus for you and for your government. You keep making us proud. We are proud of you. Our prayer is that you move from this level to higher level. In deed, Nigeria needs what you’re doing in Rivers State.

“You have transformed Rivers State to the level that it has become the envy of the people of this country. We stand tall in the comity of states when issues concerning the nation is being discussed.

“Today, in PDP, nationally, nobody can take Rivers State for granted. In the politics of Nigeria, nobody can take Rivers State for granted”.

In his speech, Rivers State Commissioner of Housing, Chinedu Tasie Nwobueze, said the official residence of the speaker has been built to reflect the taste of quality associated with Governor Wike.

According to him, it is a five-bedroom duplex that has a private office space for the speaker, a boys’ quarters, service quarters, mechanised swimming pool and standby generating set.

