From Gyang Bere, Jos

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Chief Garba Pwul has reaffirmed his commitment to install purposeful leadership aim at entrenching dividends of democracy in Plateau, if elected as Governor in 2023.

He noted that he will work assiduously towards promoting peace and unity by bringing together all religious and community leaders for a common goal.

The erudite jurist, Pwul, who is aspiring for governorship seat opined that having spent 40 years in legal practice on the Plateau, ” I am equipped with sufficient knowledge to contest for number one seat and change the fortune of the state.”

He said it is high time people should jettison sentiment and embrace credibility for effective development.

The Senior Advocate, Pwul declared his interest while speaking to reporters in Jos the state capital at the weekend to commemorate Nigeria 61st years independence of nationhood.

According to him, despite the ups and downs, the good and bad circumstances which Nigeria is passing through, the country has recorded a tremendous success and “I intend to disagreed with those who have said that there is nothing to celebrate as Nigeria is a failed state.

“All developed nations we see in the world today have passed through process of challenges, while some are even worse than Nigeria and they have overcome it.

” I strongly believe that Nigeria will overcome it’s woos one day. All we need is collective existence to be able to manage our diversity as a nation because there is much more to achieve being together than apart. We need to be patriotic”, Pwul stated.

While commenting on judgment recently passed by Justice Ishaku Kunda of Plateau High Court between PDP and PLASIEC, which prevented PDP from participation in the forthcoming October 9, 2021, Local Government elections, Garba Pwul SAN, acknowledged that the verdict is a landslide victory for democracy.

He stressed that APC or PLASIEC didn’t sue PDP to court, but, rather it is PDP that sue PLASIEC.

“The blame must be led on the shoulders of PDP itself as a result of their in-house wrangling.

“PDP should not complain of lack of representation because they refused to do the needful, therefore should have themselves to blamed for not keeping their house in order”.