From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Governor of Zamfara State Sani Yarima has promised to make history by producing the first Igbo President after his tenure if he elected President in the 2023 presidential election, promising to have an Igbo man as his Vice President pick if the South-East supports his presidential ambition .

‘This is an Igbo project,’ the ex-governor said. ‘If you support me, I will make history by raising the hand of an Igbo man as President of Nigeria, I will end marginalisation in the zone.’

At an award ceremony for graduating students of the Freedom University Theological Seminary in Owerri, Imo, where he was accompanied by his State campaign cordinator, Vitalis Ajumbe, Yarima remarked that the greatest problem of Igbos in Nigeria is marginalisation.

He called on the Federal Government to give Igbos a sense of belonging in the country, saying it would reduce tensions from and agitations by several Igbo pressure group.

‘Igbos must not be marginalised in Nigeria. The problem of Igbo in Nigeria is that they are being marginalised. If they are not marginalised, you will not be hearing of Biafra or any other groups,’ he stated.

The former Zamfara governor also called for the improvement of the welfare of security officers in the country, saying it will stop corruption in the system.

‘How do you expect police with five children getting salary for just one child, no medical facility, no plans for the children to go to school, not even communication gadget for the police officer, why wouldn’t there be corruption in the force?’