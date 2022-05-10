From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Chairman of Blueprint Newspapers Limited and frontline gubernatorial aspirant on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mohammed Idris Malagi, has promised to transform the work and restore peace to troubled parts.

He said he would work from his first hour in office as governor, to achieve his agenda of a greater Niger state if given the mandate to fly the flag of his party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The media entrepreneur who addressed the media, while submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms to APC executives on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, noted that his roadmap for the development of Niger state will build on the solid foundation that already exists in the state.

According to him, Niger State is by far one of the frontline states in Nigeria given its abundant human and natural resources and promised to unleash the capacity of the people of the state to propel Niger state to an enviable position in the comity of states in Nigeria.

Malagi: “Our path to the development of Niger State is clear and unambiguous. I will work from my first hour in office as the Governor of Niger State to unleash potentials of our people; men, women, youth, educated and uneducated, farmers and artisans, traders and everyone else living in all parts of the state to be the best they can be under a stable and secure environment.

“My vision is to work with the solid foundation and God-given human and material resources we already possess as a state to unlock our capacity in education, agriculture, science, technology and innovation to make Niger a truly frontline states in all its ramifications. So, I appeal to our delegates and to all our members in the APC family to support my vision to work for a greater Niger state.”

He assured that the Malagi ticket on the platform of the APC will guarantee victory for the party in the 2023 governorship election in Niger state.

Malagi, a media entrepreneur and public relations practitioner, is a top contender in the forthcoming governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Niger State.