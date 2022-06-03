From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former governor of Akwa-Ibom State and presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio, has promised to ensure a turnaround transformation of Nigeria if he is elected the country’s president in 2023.

He made the promise when he addressed the 99 national delegates of the party in Oyo State at Ibadan Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan, on Friday.

Akpabio, who was accompanied by some chieftains of the party, including former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Aliyu Modibbo, stated that the first hurdle that he must cross to become president is for him to emerge as the APC presidential candidate at the end of the party’s presidential primary fixed for Monday June 6, 2022 in Abuja. He solicited the support of the delegates for him to fly the flag of APC. He said their votes would determined the progress and stability of Nigeria.

He also said he is coming with a robust experience, as a two-term commissioner and two-term governor in Akwa Ibom, as well as former minister, to fight insecurity to standstill in votes will determine Nigeria’s stability, Akpabio tells Oyo delegates, adding that his achievements in politics over the years could not be over emphasised. He said he remained the best person to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

His words: “We would unite Nigeria so that it can become a beacon of hope for all countries of the world, I’ve done it before, and I will do it again.

“I want to bring uncommon transformation to Nigeria. As you are going to Abuja, remember that you are national delegates. I just come here to show myself to you. I will later come back as your President in 2023.”

The APC gubernatorial candidate in the atate, Senator Teslim Folarin, and the party’s state chairman, Isaac Omodewu, were among dignitaries that received Akpabio in Ibadan.

