From Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Udom Emmanuel has vowed to unite and rebuild Nigeria by providing enduring security and sound infrastructure that will placed the country on the path of growth and development if given the mandate.

He noted that the sharp division between the South and the North would be dismantled through wealth creation to engaged the people meaningfully.

Emmanuel disclosed this at the weekend in Jos while addressing PDP National delegates at the State Secretariat of PDP in Plateau State.

He explained that Nigeria require someone like him with the mental capacity, competency and ICT driven to tackle the myriads of challenges bedeviling the nation.

“I will unite and rebuild Nigeria through the provision of security, creation of wealth and infrastructural development. I will revamp all the industries to created employment opportunities and that will make Nigeria work again.”

He added, “With me as President, there will be value for human lives and anything you have value for, you protect it. If I have power as the Commander in Chief, I will protect Nigerians and restore the lost glory of Plateau State. The easiest way to do it, is to make the country secure and once this is done, businesses will strive again.

“Peace is something that we must build consistently, I will deliberately and consistently pursue peace and seek peace with all men. Peace is not something that you will pay lip service to, you must pursue, you must seek and I will be consistent and deliberate in pursuing peace.”

Emmanuel said that he has generated alot of energy in Akwa Ibom State but does not have control over the transmission and distribution and said if elected as President, the challenges of power in Nigeria would be addressed squarely.

He explained that Akwa Ibom is the only State in Nigeria that is secured with several industries who are working and generating employment and revenue for the state and said that would be replicated across the six geo-political zones if given the opportunity to served.

Emmanuel promised to restore industries and factories that have gone moribund for greater good and prosperity of Nigerians.