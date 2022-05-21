Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said he is a step away from clinching the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and that his government will operate a knowledge-based government if he emerges president.

The Bauchi governor also said that he has the capacity to lift the country out of the plethora of problems ed by the present administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari to a flourishing country where all shades of opinion with be considered, all tribes recognised and anyone with knowledge on how the country can reinvent itself given an opportunity to do so irrespective of cultural and religious affiliation.

Mohammed, a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who stated this when he met with party delegates from the South East zone, added that he would ensure inclusivity in his administration.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A statement from his media team, added that Mohammed stated that both North East and South East which have not tested power were most eligible for the presidency.

He however described the Igbo nation as critical to the Nigerian project just as he said their entrepreneurial ingenuity and apprenticeship should be emulated by other parts of the country as a model for addressing poverty and unemployment in the country.

He said, “I am presenting myself for election and I seek your support but if I don’t win, I will support the eventual candidate of PDP because we have to rescue Nigeria.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The governor also spoke with delegates in Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi, said he would run an inclusive government if given the party’s mandate and wins the 2023 presidential election.

He called on the delegates to join him in retrieving, rescuing and renovating the country with knowledge-based solutions.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Further disclosing the thrust of his administration to the Forum of Former PDP Ministers the aspirant said,

“I am going to have a knowledge driven administration to do away with exclusion, with division and sectionalism. We must have the best lines of ourselves where we are, where we want to go and how. We have to have a plan.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“But we are going to have a knowledge driven presidency. We are not going to be borrowing recklessly. We have done it in the FCT and I’m doing it in Bauchi, leveraging on small resources and doing much, having correct procurement process and managing scarcity was sagacity. The audacity of knowledge of using the best, not looking at China as if it is a free fall for resources, the resources are here in Nigeria, where my vision or our vision can do it. All these monies we are taking is going into private pockets. Our solid minerals have not been exploited, even our oil resources that we are dependent on is being plundered, everybody knows that and we have to find a solution.

“We will do justice and equity in this country. We will open up and become accessible. We will access our resources in this country very well. We have to dippen M and E in a manner that we will know what is going everywhere in the MDAs, we will not just sit in the Oval Office and be wearing beautiful shoes and good caps, we will have to come out and supervise”.

The governor after the tour was delighted with the result he achieved. He said: “We are delighted by the enthusiasm and cooperation expressed by the delegates of FCT, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi,” he said. It’s incredible how the delegates effortlessly connect with my powerful message of hope and national recovery with each region and group contributing their quota to that effort. My presidential campaign is an unstoppable movement with no doubt about it.”

If given the party’s mandate, Bala said he will help in tackling the myriads of problems facing the country. “I am a visionary leader who is fully prepared for national sacrifice, who is tried and trusted and whose compelling life journey and exposure as a journalist, civil servant, senator, minister and governor have equipped me with the skills set to tackle the myriad of frightening problems this clueless APC administration has bequeathed to the nation. Under my watch as the president, I will leverage the nationalistic instincts inherent in Nigerian citizens to drive national development both from the individual and from the community in a vertical and horizontal manner.”

As Governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed has provided sterling leadership, and presented himself as a leader who has been tested, and ready for opportunities in higher level. His achievements are very glaring in infrastructure, agriculture, administration, healthcare, housing and many others.

In the course of the campaign his team has traversed the entire length and breath of the country and had quality interactions with delegates from the state who expressed satisfaction with the level of knowledge and intimidating credential the aspirant is bringing to the table. He has covered the whole of South South, Soith West, South East, North Central. He also met with delegates from the FCT, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina and Kano in the North West as well as Taraba in the North Eeast. He will finish the remaining North West and North East states by Tuesday.

The aspirant also met with different organs and stake holders in the party including; The Board of Trustees (BoT), National Working Committee (NWC), Senate and House of Representatives Caucuses, Forum of Former PDP Ministers, Forum of Former National Assembly Members, Forum of State Assembly Principle Officers to mention but a few.

End.