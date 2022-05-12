From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Presidential Aspirant of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he is confident of victory at the APC primaries as well as emerging as the president in the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos State Governor who addressed the National delegates of the party in Kaduna on Thursday said, he is the most qualified of all the Presidential Aspirants across the political party.

He added that, other Aspirants are running without knowing where they are going, but that he knows his destination and it is the Presidential Villa.

This was just as the Kaduna state delegates, led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, gave their voice votes in support of Asiwaju Tinubu, noting that he is the first Aspirant to come to them and they would give their total support to him.

Asiwaju told the Kaduna delegates that, with his wealth of experience garnered from the private sector, having fought for return of democracy from the trenches, being a governor for eight years who laid the foundation for the development of Lagos state and being integral part of the APC merger, he is the best candidate.

He stated categorically that, he knows the road and therefore urged the people of Kaduna state to follow him to the Villa in 2023.

The presidential hopeful promised to end insecurity and banditry, ensure infrastructural development, boosts agriculture with return of commodity exchange.

He also said he will revive textiles and other moribund industries and mobilise investments to create massive job opportunities and ensure massive empowerment.

He however urged the delegates and APC leaders to support the fight to ensure that APC maintains its ruling status at the federal and state levels.

“Under me, I am confident I will win, we would support you on all aspects of governance because you are a democratic people and you have history behind you. With the history of progressives, you are ready for changes, development and to give confidence to your children. You must work twice harder for this government to remain APC. That broom has meaning that is associated with religion; cleanliness, hygiene and getting rid of ghettos, thieves.

“Many of you are facing challenges of insecurity, going along with governance is exceptionally difficult period for our nation but with a foresight, visionary and committed leadership there is no way we would not overcome this struggle. I come to assure you that I am one of you, I identify with you and I am determined that with you, if given the mandate of our party we will defeat all evils called banditry. That is why we are running.

“Some people are running I don’t know where to but for me I am going to the Villa Insha Allah. I am running I don’t have legs without you. You are my legs, my wings to get me there. I would not let you down. We have to ensure harmony and unity, unity of purpose. We are in that season again now to elect people, I say elect me. I’m the best of them in terms of experience, I have private sector experience, I have governance experience, you can see Lagos.

“We joined hands together we formed APC we didn’t fail and we are not going to fail. Our broom will sweep them to the dust bin. They spent 16 years we didn’t see the road. I know the road, you have been consistent in Kaduna. I know you will follow me, follow the man that knows the road,” Tinubu said.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai in his response said the people being addressed are all statutory delegates from where the state’s 69 delegates to the national convention will be chosen on Tuesday.

“You are the first presidential aspirant to come to Kaduna. I cannot be fully in your corner unless the delegates agree. I know Asiwaju, I know his capacity and I know what he can do”.

Governor el-Rufai then asked the Kaduna state delegates if they are for Asiwaju, to which they loudly responded “Yes”. He also asked if anyone is against Asiwaju to which they responded with a resounding “No”.

The Governor therefore stressed that, “We are for consensus. The people here would ensure that they stand by you. Our people appeared convinced and when the people of Kaduna give our word, we keep our word”.

Earlier, former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima described Tinubu as great manager of human and material resources who will take Nigeria to a greater height.