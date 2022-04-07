From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Anambra State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has said he is desperate to see a better Nigeria.

Obi, who stated this, yesterday, while speaking with newsmen at the PDP national secretariat, in Abuja, said the country is going through trying times.

Consequently, he said what the country needs this time is a competent person and good manager of resources, who would be able to steer the ship of state creditably.

The former governor explained that he is contesting the presidency because he is qualified for the position, adding that his antecedents speak volume about his capacity to effectively lead the country. Obi added that he knows what to do to turn things around in the country, if elected as president.

“Our country is now going through a difficult time. I am not desperate to be a president. I am desperate to see a better Nigeria.

“We are now on top of the list of the most fragile states. We now on top of the list of the most terrorised states, sitting behind Yemen and Afghanistan. We are the capital of poverty in the world. We now have more people living under poverty than most big nation’s combined. We now have several millions of out-of-school children.

“Unemployment is 33 per cent officially, but when you add under-employment, it is about 55 per cent. Sixty per cent of these are the young ones who constitute the asset and the engine room of their productive age…,’ Obi said.

