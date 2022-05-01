Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has reiterated his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC in his bid to run for the office of the President of Nigeria.

Amaechi spoke during a consultative meeting with executives, delegates and other party faithful at the Rivers State APC Secretariat on Friday, indicating that in his bid to become the president of Nigeria, which he is thoroughly qualified for, he is neither desperate nor disloyal.

Amaechi expressed sadness that many politicians do not understand the concept of loyalty. “Loyalty is not when you are not chosen, you become disloyal. Loyalty means you follow the man that leads you; that you have surrendered to his leadership. If you don’t follow, it means you are not loyal, you are only benefitting from the man politically and economically. The day he’s not able to give you that economic reality, is the day you become disloyal.

“Let me tell you something about loyalty. In 2007, we were in a meeting and somebody asked me if Dr. Peter Odili (former governor of Rivers State) says you will not run for the office of governor, what would you do? I said I would surrender and support the person he endorsed. We fought the battle for me to be governor because Dr. Odili called me and said ‘go to court.’ If not, we had met as a group and said we would stand by his choice. But he called me and said ‘…go to court.’

“I am a very loyal person, and those who are disloyal, I wish them well, those who want to do whatever they want to do, I wish them well. The opportunity will be given to everybody, we will run this presidential election, we will run, and I am loyal to the president and I am loyal to the party. If the party says it is me, thank God. If the party says it is not me, whoever the party chooses, I will support. If the party and president choose anybody, I will support the person, if the party chooses me, I will be glad and say thank God,” Amaechi said.

On his part, Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Emeka Beke, assured Amaechi of the party’s support and votes in the presidential primaries.