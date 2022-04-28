From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that, the past seven years plus as the deputy of President Muhammadu Buhari, has prepared him to seamlessly take on the role, if given the privilege to be the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential ticket ahead of May’s Primary elections.

He said this Wednesday night when he hosted members of the State House Press Corps to a breaking of fast (Iftar) at his Aguda Residence at the President Villa, Abuja.

According to him, he is the most prepared amongst all other aspirants vying for the position at the coming Primary elections.

Osinbajo said, “I have been given opportunities that many may not have had. I think those opportunities are meant to be for a particular purpose. And I think that time has come. This is the time when all of my experiences have now come to the fore. And I will use all of what I have to serve this country.

“This is really one of the reasons why I chose to run. There are those who may say ‘well, he’s just a politician speaking. But I can tell you from the bottom of my heart that I believe that we have a real opportunity here to do something different for our country.

“I know everyone else who is running for office. Frankly, to tell you the honest truth, just in terms of preparation for the job, I don’t think I need to make a case. In terms of preparation for the job, no one else comes close to me.

“When I spoke about this once, one of the aspirants brought out their CV and I said, the truth is, everyone who wants to take over on May 29, at least everyone who is running today, would need plenty of time to even discover where their green pen is. Very few people have the kind of training and experience that is required for this kind of job.”

The Vice President said since his official declaration for President on April 4th, he had met with various groups including governors, delegates and party leaders.

He, however, noted that said the Iftar with the journalists is the first one he is holding with a group who have no vote in next month’s APC primaries.

Earlier, the interim chairman of the State House Press Corps, Ismaila Chafe of News Agency of Nigeria, assured that the corps will continue to do their jobs dispassionately.

According to Chaffe, “We have seen presidents and vice presidents come and go. But with profound humility, we can say that you have made a difference in the way you have related with the State House Press Corps.

“We can recall that not long after you assumed office, you gathered us here in this same hall for a very engaging interaction. The memory of that meeting still lingers on us. And since then, you have maintained a close relationship with the corps.

“As a corps, we will continue to play our role in the most dispassionate way.”