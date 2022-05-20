By Vivian Onyebukwa

The secretary for Tinubu Support Group-USA Chapter, Dr. Mayomi Abimbola, has promised to improve healthcare delivery and access if elected into Oyo State House of Assembly. Abimbola has indicated his interest to run for the All Progressives Congress’s (APC), Ibadan South West State Constituency One seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Abimbola, a PhD degree holder in Physician Associate Studies, also expressed his passion for the poor, who he said are at the forefront of Nigeria’s inefficient and ineffective healthcare system.

He is the driving force behind the gazetted bill to establish the physician associate profession in Nigeria.

The columnist of “Health Education with Dr. M.K.O Abimbola, he has consistently criticised Nigeria’s non-existence of the physician associate profession.

According to him, he met with several lawmakers who were hesitant to sponsor or support the bill because they believed special interests would crush it once it reached the floor.

When asked if his presence in the Oyo Assembly would make a difference as the legislation may require federal support in both the lower and upper chambers, Abimbola replied that his House of Assembly bid would prepare him for the task ahead.

He recalled that his active participation in the June 12 election and the subsequent fight for democracy prepared him well for partisan politics.

He also recollected his level of involvement in the elections that ushered in a great leader, Alhaji Lam Adeshina, Ajimobi, of blessed memories, into the Agodi Government House.

Abimbola described his active participation in the election that ushered in President Buhari and the subsequent re-election, saying that his participation in partisan politics cut across both domestic and international politics as he is the Secretary for Tinubu Support Group-United States of America Chapter.

It will be recalled that his brother, late Hon. Fatai Abimbola, popularly known as Abogun, a former Commissioner in the late former governor Abiola Ajimobi’s cabinet, was killed along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway shortly after his boss’s death.