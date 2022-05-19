By Vivian Onyebukwa

The secretary for Tinubu Support Group-USA Chapter, Dr. M.K.O Abimbola, has indicated his interest to run for the All Progressives Congress’s (APC), Ibadan South West State Constituency one seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Abimbola, a PhD degree holder in physician associate studies stated that he was motivated by the need to improve healthcare delivery and access. He also expressed his passion for the poor, who he said are at the forefront of Nigeria’s inefficient and ineffective healthcare system.

It should be noted that Abimbola is the driving force behind the gazetted bill to establish the physician associate profession in Nigeria.

The columnist of “Health Education with Dr. M.K.O Abimbola, has consistently criticised Nigeria’s non-existence of the physician associate profession.

According to him, he met with several lawmakers who were hesitant to sponsor or support the bill because they believed special interests would crush it once it reached the floor.

When asked if his presence in the Oyo Assembly would make a difference because the legislation may require federal support in both the lower and upper chambers, Abimbola replied that his house of assembly bid would prepare him for the task ahead.

Abimbola also recalled his active participation in the June 12 election and the subsequent fight for democracy prepared him well for partisan politics.

He recollected his level of involvement in the elections that ushered in a great leader, Alhaji Lam Adeshina, Ajimobi, of blessed memories, into the Agodi Government House.

He described his active participation in the election that ushered in President Buhari and the subsequent re-election, saying that his participation in partisan politics cut across both domestic and international politics as he is the secretary for Tinubu Support Group-USA Chapter.

He is the brother to late Hon. Fatai Abimbola, aka Abogun, a former commissioner in late former governor Abiola Ajimobi’s cabinet, who was killed along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway shortly after his boss’s death