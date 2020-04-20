Chinelo Obogo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, has debunked reports that he will contest in the presidential election in 2023, saying he is a businessman and does not have any political ambition.

Reacting to digital posters run by a group, United People of Nigeria Initiative (UPNI), endorsing him for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023, he said his humanitarian acts stemmed from a desire to give back to the society and not a preparatory act to aspire to any political office.

The Air Peace CEO, who said the call was made in bad taste repudiated the endorsement and those behind it and urged them to deist from such campaign in future.

In a statement he signed, Onyema said: “My attention has been drawn to an online poster by a group that goes by the name United People of Nigeria Initiative (UPNI) endorsing me for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023. One Sir Wealthson Chukwudi was exposed on the poster as president of the group.

“I wish to state clearly that this man, UPNI and its promoters are not known to me directly or remotely and whatever they are saying has not come from me and will never come from me. I am a businessman and not a politician.

“My purpose is to impact humanity and I do not have to be President first before I can continue with what has become part of my essence. This is my nature. My motivations are different. I call on the public to completely ignore this group and any other group or person/s that may come up with such message and mischief about me in future. I, personally, feel very offended by it all. I am very suspicious of the motive behind this unsolicited publication. Once again, I am not interested in partisan politics.’’