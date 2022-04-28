From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said he is on a mission to build a better Nigeria if he becomes president.

He stated this, yesterday, during a visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Ali Okumade II, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGE),said he has been consulting with governors, political leaders, traditional rulers, and leaders of thought on his presidential ambition.

He said the aggregation of opinions and counsel from the consultations would determine the direction he would go.

He said his consultations had taken him to Owo, Akure and Ondo town in Ondo State, as well as Ede and Ile-Ife in Osun State, and that he would not have left Ibadan and Oyo town in Oyo State behind.

He said the country has “many people that are competent and that have capacities to lead the nation. But what we need is courage to build the Nigeria that we all desire; we need a courageous leader to fix this country.”

He said his past records in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) after the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential poll; being part of a think-tank to a former deputy governor of Oyo State from 1999 to 2003, Otunba Iyiola Oladokin; serving as Minister of Mine and Steel and governor in Ekiti State, were enough proofs that he is a man of tested courage that Nigeria needed at a time like this for national cohesion, security and prosperity.

Oba Balogun showered royal blessings on Fayemi, and described him as a courageous, honest and straightforward person.