From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Ekiti State governor, and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGE), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said he is on a mission to build a better Nigeria if he becomes president.

He made the disclosure in his address during a visit he paid to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Ali Okumade II, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.

According to him, he has been consulting with governors, political leaders, traditional rulers, and leaders of thoughts on his presidential ambition, saying the aggregation of opinions, and counsel, would determine the direction he would go.

Daily Sun gathered that Fayemi has consulted at least 80 per cent of serving governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He added that that he has upped the ante of his consultation to Owo, Akure and Ondo town in Ondo State, as well as Ede and Ile-Ife in Osun State, without leaving Ibadan and Oyo town in Oyo State behind.

Fayemi, who said the consultation would continue, noted that the country has “many people that are competent and that have capacities to lead the nation. But what we need is courage to build the Nigeria that we all desired. We need courageous leader to fix this country.”

He stated that his past records in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) after the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential poll, being part of a think-tank to a former deputy governor of Oyo State from 1999 to 2003, Otunba Iyiola Oladokin, serving as a Minister of Mine and Steel; and governor in Ekiti State, have shown that he is a man of tested courage that Nigeria needs at a time like this for national cohesion, security and prosperity.

Oba Balogun, in his response, showered royal blessings on Fayemi, and described him as a courageous, honest and straightforward person. He added: “Kayode, I have a picture of you and that picture of you that I have, you must keep it up. The picture I have of you is that of being courageous, honest and straightforward. He will not serve his personal interest.”

Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South in the National Assembly, who also spoke during the reception, said for Nigeria to make meaningful progress, there is need to entrench right leadership mix in the country.

Wife of Olubadan, Mrs Funmilayo Balogun; President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, and prominent members of Olubadan-in-Council, as well as other traditional rulers, also joined Olubadan to receive Governor Fayemi.