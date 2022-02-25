From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Minority leader and senator representing Abia South in the upper legislative chamber, Chief Ennyinnaya Abaribe has said he is the only person that can win the governorship seat of the state for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Abaribe who stated this Friday at the party Secretariat in Umuahia, while declaring for the Abia State governorship seat, the Abia PDP needs a strong candidate to win the governorship election.

“With the signing of the Electoral Act into Law by President Muhammadu Buhari, there’s no more short cut to winning elections again expect by fielding someone who has the ability to win elections”.

The Senate Minority leader reminded the party faithful that PDP lost the 2015 election despite everything at it’s disposal as a result of the party’s inability to field strong candidates.

“The bitter history we have to learn from is that we lost the Presidency to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and down from 23 states PDP was controlling before then because we did not field strong candidates.

“I have been an asset to PDP; I have delivered on my electoral mandate. I’m the only one that will lead PDP to victory in Abia”.

While assuring that he would be governor every Abian will be proud of if given the mandate, Abaribe promised to hold very dear credibility and integrity while in office.

Abaribe who claimed not to have any godfather, appealed to the state Exco of the party to give level playing field to all aspirants.

“I have been doing my consultations, and that’s why I came to the state Exco who I believe are in the rightful position to pick who would carry the party’s banner in the 2023 governorship election”.

He urged the party not to allow what could have happened for PDP in the state in 2015 to repeat itself by fielding a candidate who would win election for the party come 2023.

Chairman of the party in the state, Asiforo Okere commended Abaribe for his steadfastness.

Describing Abaribe as an asset to the party, Asiforo promised to give all the aspirants level playing field.