From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor-Kalu, has restated his resolve to support any aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is capable of rescuing Abia State in 2023.

Speaking when one of the APC aspirants and a former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Atuma visited him in his country home, Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, Kalu said: “You’re the third person who has officially informed me of their intentions to contest for the Abia governorship seat under APC and I’m still watching.

“You’re my friend and brother. I want to see all the aspirants come out and as a party, we’ll sit down as a family and select the best.

“It’s only the serious aspirant that we’ll support to fly our flag. We’ll not support any unserious aspirant. Any candidate who is ready to keep our state peaceful and united will get my support.

“We want business people to do their businesses, students to go to school, for free education to be restored to help parents curtail the effects of expenses”.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Kalu commended Atuma for making a bold step to aspire to be governor and described him as a good man.

He urged other aspirants who have interest to make it open so that the party can select the best.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Atuma had earlier said he came to inform Kalu of his interest to run for governorship because he believed that he (Kalu) remained the political father of the modern setting in the state and an important stakeholder in the political equation of Nigeria.

Atuma who once represented Ikwuano-Umuahia Federal Constituency described Kalu as his leader and someone who has brought so many developments to his people both as a governor and a senator.

He was accompanied on the visit by some members of his constituency including his traditional ruler, political leaders and other stakeholders from Ikwuano.