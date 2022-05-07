From Uche Usim, Abuja

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on Saturday broke his silence on the 2023 Presidential election, saying the project is a serious decision that requires God’s divine intervention.

Emefiele in a tweet said his decision to run or not will be firmed up in the next few days, stressing that “the Almighty will so direct”.

The CBN Governor thanked farmers and patriots for the EOI formed they got for him on Friday.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections:

“I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely. However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct”, his fill tweet read.

The CBN Governor was reported to have obtained EOI form from the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) secretariat on Friday.

Prior to that, several Groups have pressured Emefiele to run for the highest office in Nigeria, saying his successes in managing the economy makes him a suitable candidate.

More so, his campaign posters have flooded several billboards, online, television and print media.