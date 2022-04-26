From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has debunked rumours making the rounds that he has dropped his 2023 presidential ambition.

Kalu, Senator representing Abia North Senatorial Zone who disclosed this in Igbere, his country home while answering questions from journalists said the clarification became imperative as some persons who read his recently published statement about equity twisted it to send the wrong information to the public.

The former Abia governor said he was still in the race, but would declare officially when his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South-East.

“My stand is very clear. I didn’t drop, I’ve never dropped and I didn’t drop. My advice was for our brothers from South-South and South-West to support us in the South East.

“They came out en masse to run for president which is not right. Because if there must be equity, the equity must be South-East.

“I don’t want to see people from South-South and South-West talking about equity. President Jonathan was the Vice President and President for six years. Obasanjo was president for eight years. Osinbajo will be Vice President for eight years soon.

“So, if there’s any name called equity and justice, it is South-East. Unless that equity is done to us, any other person can run for president including People from Daura.

“That’s the issue. If we want to talk about equity, every aspirant from South-South and South-West should drop and support us. Unless the ticket will be open for all Nigerians. This is my stand. I’ve never said I’m dropping for anybody”, Kalu reaffirmed.