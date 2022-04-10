From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, has said he still remains loyal and committed to supporting his boss, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, in the governance of the state and fulfillment of electoral promises made to the people of the state.

Oko Chukwu, who stated this in Umuahia, explained that contrary to beliefs held in some quarters, his declaration of governorship ambition for the 2023 election doesn’t imply disloyalty to the Governor.

He disclosed that he has a harmonious working relationship with the Governor and would continue to be loyal to his boss till the tenure expires in May 2023.

“As the Deputy Governor of Abia State, I remain loyal, supportive, and committed to my boss and Governor of Abia state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. As a man of outstanding and tested integrity, I cannot betray the Governor.

“Governor Ikpeazu has offered me the opportunity of contributing my quota to the service of our state and nation. He has sent me to represent him in many assignments where my predecessors were not privileged to have been to. I cant also forget the support he has given me as the chairman of the State IGR council and chairman of the state Boundary committee”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The deputy governor said his declaration of ambition to succeed his boss was not borne out of disloyalty; rather a well thought project to improve on the good things this administration has done.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He added that the decision to contest the governorship next year was borne out of personal conviction that he can lead Abia to the next level.

“I have been actively involved in the affairs of Abia State in different capacities, as lawmaker, Speaker and Deputy Governor in the past 18 years. As a good follower and leader, I have learned good lessons for success and in areas we succeeded, I have the knowledge and opportunity to make things better for Abia people”.

The Deputy Governor urged political detractors to shun rumour mongering and plots which are capable of setting the state ‘on fire’, adding that nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Abian.