From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi has insisted that he is the most experienced Nigerian across party line to fill the position of the president of the country come 2023.

“I am the most experienced Nigerian in the country today both in PDP and APC running for this election. I was a speaker for eight years, governor for eight years and minister for seven years plus.

Amaechi, a two term Governor of Rivers State stated this on Thursday when he led his campaign team to meet with party delegates and members of the APC in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The presidential hopeful posited that he is not seeking to be voted in based on tribal sentiments, but that he is doing so as the most qualified, experienced and honest Nigerian to occupy the plum position.

He added that his political sojourn through both the legislative and executive arms of government in his state as well as his ministerial experience have given him an edge over other aspirants.

“I know what the issues are, during the time I served as minister, I have traversed the country. When I was a Speaker I became parliament chairman.

Ameachi promised that if elected, he would give women equal opportunity in his government stressing that he would replicate his performance in Rivers State when he was a governor in the country to improve security and boost the economy.

“I was also chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and during that time, everyone was eager to listen to news in the evening to hear what the forum had to say.

“There was a time the then president called me and said that we have turned governor’s forum to a labour union. I am the first Nigerian to remove sitting government and the ruling party when we were in opposition.

“When elected, we will treat women like men. We will not give percentage,” Amaechi concluded.