From Fred Itua, Abuja

Religious leaders, drawn from the Middle Belt states, including imams and bishops, have resolved to ignore religious and ethnic differences in their drive to produce a consensus candidate.

They appealed to an Abuja-based business man, Moses Ayom, to declare interest in contesting the 2023 presidency, noting that Nigeria will do better if it pays respect to merit, hardworking, capacity and competence in electing leaders.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Idris Musa, who led the league of imams to the meeting in Abuja, said the Middle Belt had not produced a president since Nigeria embraced democracy despite its being “the melting pot of the entire country with over 200 ethnic nationalities and diverse religious orientations living peacefully. The Middle Belt is a mini Nigeria.

“There is a North and South because there is a Middle between them. It is now time for that middle to also feel a sense of belonging to the larger body,” the clergymen said.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Adopting the position of their Christian counterparts, the imams said: “We noted with happiness the position of our brother Christian clergy which visited you last week. We read in the papers with excitement the points they succinctly made for your candidacy. We align ourselves with their sentiments and pray that you succumb to our call for you to lend your youth, your energy, your experience and your compassion to help heal the current challenges facing our country.”

The Muslim leaders dismissed the impression that Muslims only support their fellow Muslims pointing out that in 1999, Muslims overwhelmingly supported former president Olusegun Obasanjo despite his rejection by his own people.

“In 2011, we supported former president Goodluck Jonathan against Muslim candidates. We see no reason we cannot back you now. Our religion is founded on the principles of justice and peace. Our great sage Shehu Usman Dan Fodiyo once said: ‘a people can endure unbelief but no nation can survive without Justice’. We, therefore, wish to use this visit to call on you to contest the presidency of Nigeria in any party of your choice as a candidate for unity and justice.”

Responding, Ayom said: “This call requires deep reflection, spiritual consultations in prayer, political interface with leaders and groups nationwide, guidance by my party, All Progressives Congress and mobilisation of the entire country because Middle Belt alone cannot produce a president without the rest of the country.”

He said the challenges that face the country affect everybody, whether rich or poor, Christian or Muslim, North, South or Middle Belt.

“What we, therefore, require is a person with demonstrable capacity to steady the ship and re-inspire confidence and trust from the people,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .