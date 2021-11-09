From Fred Itua, Abuja

Religious leaders, drawn from the Middle Belt states, including Imams and Bishops, have resolved to ignore religious and ethnic differences in their drive to produce a consensus candidate.

They appealed to an Abuja-based businessman, Moses Ayom, to declare interest in contesting the 2023 presidency, noting that Nigeria will do better if it pays respect to merit, hardworking,capacity and competence in electing leaders.

Imam Idris Musa, who led the league of Imams to the meeting in Abuja, noted that the Middlebelt had not produced a President since Nigeria embraced democracy despite its being “the melting pot of the entire country with over 200 ethnic nationalities and diverse religious orientations living peacefully. The Middlebelt is a mini Nigeria.

“There is a North and South because there is a Middle between them. It is now time for that middle to also feel a sense of belonging to the larger body,” The clergymen insisted

Adopting the position of their Christian counterparts, the Imams said: “We noted with happiness the position of our brother Christian Clergy which visited you last week. We read in the papers with excitement the points they succinctly made for your candidacy. We align ourselves with their sentiments and pray that you succumb to our call for you to lend your youth, your energy, your experience and your compassion to help heal the current challenges facing our country.”

The Muslim leaders dismissed the impression that Muslims only support their fellow Muslims pointing out that in 1999, Muslims overwhelmingly supported General Obasanjo despite his rejection by his own people to become President.

“In 2011 we supported PresidentJonathan against Muslim candidates. We see no reason why we cannot back you now. Our religion is founded on the principles of justice and peace. Our great sage Shehu Usman Dan Fodiyo once said ”a people can endure unbelief but no nation can survive without Justice”. We, therefore, wish to use this visit to call on you to throw your heart in the ring to run for the Presidency of Nigeria in any party of your choice as a candidate for unity and Justice.”

Responding, Ayom said: “This call requires deep reflection, spiritual consultations in prayer, political interface with leaders and groups nationwide , guidance by my Party, the APC and mobilization of the entire country because the Middlebelt alone cannot produce a president without the rest of the country.”

“May I therefore humbly request that you give me time to reflect and consult. I shall communicate the outcome to you either way as soon as these processes are concluded,” He added.

He noted that the challenges that face the country today affect everybody, whether rich or poor, Christian or Muslim, North, south or middle belt.

“What we therefore require is a person with demonstrable capacity to steady the ship and reinspire confidence and trust from the people.”