Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

A pan-Igbo grassroots socio-cultural organisation, Imeobi Igbo Forum (IIF), has called on other ethnic nationalities to join hands with the Southeast in its aspiration to produce a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

In a statement by its National President, Dr. Mike Ikegulu and National Secretary , Chibuike Nwabeze, the group urged the political leaders in the country to uphold the higher goal of salvaging Nigeria.

It reads in part: “It’s time that the leaders of the nation whose predecessors had the original concept of an independent Nigeria rose to the occasion; drop their prejudices, and reposition the country.

“This cooperation, it is our belief, can deliver Nigeria president of Igbo extraction, which will offer the Igbo opportunity to release their ingenuity to the development of Nigeria for Nigerians.

“Imeobi Igbo Forum calls on all the Nigerian nationalities to follow the lead of Chief Edwin Clark of PANDEF, in his advocacy for zoning the presidency to the south east.”