From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo artists and traders have said that they have mobilized their members as the presidential campaign train of the Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi, berths in Owerri, the Imo State, capital on Tuesday.

Speaking in Owerri, ahead of Obi’s campaign rally in the state, a popular entertainer in the state, Joseph Obasi, popularly known as Cruise with Joe, said that entertainers including standup comedians, musicians and actors have mobilised in their thousands to accord him a warm reception.

Obasi said that beyond Obi’s coming to the state on Tuesday, entertainers had worked out formalities to carry out sensitisation rallies for Obi going forward in the state.

Obasi said ” entertainers in the state are mobilising to give Mr Peter Obi a warm welcome to Imo state on Tuesday. We have resolved to support his bid to recover Nigeria. Obi is the best among the other presidential candidates. He is tested and trusted.

“Beyond our commitment to his visit to Imo State on Tuesday, we are going ahead to be asking our people to vote for him. We are also telling our fans on social media platforms to support Obi. He has the solutions to Nigeria’s pressing problems.”

Similarly, the coordinator of Owerri’s main market traders, Ugo Lawrence, said that traders in the state capital were mobilising for Obi.

He said that traders in the state have decided to lock their shops to receive Obi in the state tomorrow.

He said ” our people on their own are closing shops in order to receive Obi to the state on Tuesday. Nobody forced them. They believe it is part of their own contribution to have a president that will ensure good governance in Nigeria. We are fully “Obi-dent” and in Peter Obi’s mandate we stand.”