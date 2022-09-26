From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has restated its commitment for a landslide victories in the forth coming 2023 general elections like it did in 2019.

The party said it has already put an action plan in place to energize the Party at the grassroots to record resounding victories across the State in the 2023 general elections.

The Imo PDP also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expeditiously clean up the Omuma fraudulent voters register and others tainted by fraud to restore the implicit confidence of electorates across the nation.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Engr Charles Ugwuh stated this at the weekend during the party’s stakeholders meeting held in Owerri , the Imo state capital.

He said : “I want to restate our serious commitment as a party to record landslide victories in the 2023 general elections across the state as we did in 2019. And, we are going to repeat that the same feat.

“An action plan has already been put in place to expand the democratic space within the Party, energize the Party at the grassroots and to ensure that party record resounding victories across the State in the 2023 general elections.”

He therefore urged the candidates to keep working in sync with the electoral template of the Party, which he described as the surest path to seamless victory.

“We therefore enjoined to ensure that the vexed issue of voters register fraud is expeditiously resolved, and the tainted register thoroughly cleaned up, in order to restore public confidence in the electoral system.” He said .

The National Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who was represented by his Principal Secretary, Dr. Bruno Ekwelem, lauded the SWC for their giant strides.

He appealed to Stakeholders to uphold the unity of the Party and cautioned against divisiveness and the unwholesome tendency to cast a slur on Party Leaders at all levels.

Stakeholders took turns to express their determination to roll up their sleeves and unseat the APC government in the State.

Regretting that Imo has been run aground by the APC, it was resolved that Party Stakeholders will work unanimously to weed out the nefarious APC from Imo and deliver all PDP candidates across the State in next year’s elections.

They further hailed the Ugwuh-led SWC for the vision, dedication and uprightness which the SWC has brought to bear in steering the affairs of the Party and in surmounting the challenges peculiar to a party in opposition.

Stakeholders also noted that PDP is founded on thorough going democratic principles, on the strength of which the Party cannot limit, hamper or restrict the political aspirations of its members. In view of that, it was resolved that members who are interested in seeking the nomination of the Party for any elective office are at liberty to do so, provided such aspirations are pursued in line with decency, Party Constitution and best practices in party politics.

They also noted that the failed APC regime in Imo State, which has grown jittery about the forthcoming elections, is now resorting to all manner of shenanigans, including INEC voters register compromise, to rig the elections.

To this end, PDP Stakeholders resolved to intensify efforts towards mobilizing Imo citizens for free, fair and credible elections, as they vowed that the Party will vehemently resist the alleged plot by the APC to manipulate the voters register in the State.

The meeting brought together the members of the State Working Committee (SWC), State Executive Committee (SEC), Elders Committee, Candidates and Leaders of the Party.