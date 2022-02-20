Peller, who is a member of the House of Representatives from Oyo State and national coordinator of the movement said: “Our lamentation about lack of good leadership in Nigeria has been on for a very long time with no desirable change. What we must take note of is that we can’t achieve the change that we so desire by fighting the present reality. We must build a new system that will make the present system obsolete.

“You may want to ask, how do we achieve this? Yes, we can address and achieve this by changing our style of poli- tics of anointing and imposing candidates on the elector- ate. We are now in a century where political godfatherism and imposition should be discouraged and jettisoned.” He called on Nigerians youths to leverage on their strength, including numbers and technology to change the narrative on election stories in the country and also to make positive impact. Peller further enjoined the youths to put the unity, peace and overall interest of the country