From Fred Itua, Abuja

Industrialists across the country have called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to join the 2023 presidential race.

This is even as Osinbajo’s campaign posters and billboards flood various parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

One of the billboard is near the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Junction, Wuse II in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and had the same inscription while the posters and another billboard read: “Businessmen for Osinbajo – Run, Osinbajo, Run! 2023.”

A support group, Businessmen For Osinbajo (BFO), in a statement, yesterday, said members have commenced plans to raise campaign funds to actualise their push for the vice president to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

In the statement, the group’s Convener, Tayo Fashogbon, said: “He (Osinbajo) is a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to working for everyone. He is the only one who holds such a promise among other Nigerians jostling for the plum job. The imperative for a president who is totally devoid of sectional interests has never been so paramount.

“These are the reasons more and more well-meaning Nigerians are coming out daily in their numbers to invest in ‘Project Osinbajo’. This is also why the first-time businessmen in the country have decided not to leave politics to politicians alone but ready to be fully involved in the political destiny of our country.”

Co-convener of the group, Tunji David, said Osinbajo is entrepreneurial-minded that the business community in Nigeria can count on, adding that “with him as president, we are confident businesses in Nigeria will thrive. He is the missing link the business community in Nigeria needs at this moment.”