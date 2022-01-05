Industrialists across the country, have called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to join the 2023 presidential race.

This is even as Osinbajo’s campaign posters and billboards have flooded various parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

One of the billboard was noticed near INEC junction, Wuse II in the FCT and had the same inscription while the posters and another billboard read: “Businessmen for Osinbajo – Run, Osinbajo, Run! 2023.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday by a support group, Businessmen For Osinbajo (BFO) said members have commenced plans to raise campaign funds to actualise their push for the vice president to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

In the statement, the group’s convener, Tayo Fashogbon, said: “He (Osinbajo) is a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to working for everyone. He is the only one who holds such a promise among other Nigerians justling for the plum job. The imperative for a president who is totally devoid of sectional interests has never been so paramount.”

Fashogbon continued: “These are the reasons why more and more well-meaning Nigerians are coming out daily in their numbers to invest in ‘Project Osinbajo’. This is also why the first-time businessmen in the country have decided not to leave politics to politicians alone but ready to be fully involved in the political destiny of our country.”

The co-convener of the group, Mr Tunji David, said Osinbajo is entrepreneurial minded that the business community in Nigeria can count on, adding that “with him as president, we are confident that businesses in Nigeria will thrive. He is the missing link the business community in Nigeria needs at this moment.”

According to Fashogbon, the group is working with the mandate of millions of Nigerian businessmen who believe in the quality of leadership Osinbajo will bring to bear if Nigerians entrust him with their mandates.

Fashogbon, said donations will come from players in the oil and gas sector, real estate and building, transport and aviation, food and agriculture, power, construction, mining, road construction, automotive, market women and SMEs, adding that “we are already putting plans in place to facilitate a fund-raising platform.”

He said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the number of investors and other interest groups calling to donate for the course. This clearly demonstrates that millions of Nigerians across party lines are coming together.

“The move has also corroborated our earlier statement that Prof Osinbajo is the unifying force the country needs right now under the circumstances. Osinbajo understands the challenges and demands of the Office of President of Nigeria and has acquired the depth of on-the-job-training and preparedness to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.”