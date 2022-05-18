From Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned political parties against conducting non-transparent primaries that would be unacceptable by majority of members.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Yahaya Bello, gave the warning yesterday, at a stakeholders interactive session ahead of the forthcoming political party congresses and primaries in Abuja.

Bello recalled that during the just concluded FCT Area Council election, results of some primaries were seriously contested and challenged in courts with some of the cases going all the way to the Supreme Court.

“This put the commission under a lot of strain and stress and the political parties as well. We wish to therefore passionately remind all political parties that they are supposed to be very critical stakeholders and partners of INEC and should join in our zeal to entrench and sustain democracy in the nation. Political parties are, therefore, urged to play their expected part by ensuring that party internal democracy is very well orchestrated by making your congresses and primaries more transparent, fair and acceptable by your members.’’

Bello said transparent party primaries would deepen the country’s democracy.

He said that the party congresses and primaries were billed to start on April 4, 2022 to June 3, 2022 to enable all parties to practicalise their internal democracy as required by section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

Representing the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Operations, Bernard Igwe, advised political parties to play by the rules during party primaries.

Bernard said that the Police and other security agencies would remain friends of electoral stakeholders in the forthcoming elections.