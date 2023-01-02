From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Leadership of National Rescue Movement, (NRM) has lampooned the former National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Danbuba Muhammed, for passing vote of no confidence on the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the Director, Election and Party Monitoring EPM, Alh. Aminu Idris and also demanding their resignation ahead of the general elections.

The National Chairman of NRM, Amb. Isaac Udeh, was reacting to a press statement signed by the former National Secretary and “a suspended member of their party in conjunction with one Ojukwu Nzubechukwu, not known to their party.”

The party while declaring them impostors and political mercenaries urged Danbuba and his cohorts, to henceforth, stop parading themselves as officers of the party.

Udeh said “It is sad that anyone could come out to issue such anti progress statement against the leadership of INEC with all its efforts to bring sustainable development into the commission.

“It is obvious that INEC is well positioned ahead of the 2023 general election, making sure we have credible elections in 2023 and beyond. This great achievement can only be ascribed to Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his team.

“National Rescue Movement as a political party cannot be left out among Nigerians and the rest of the world that is about to witness this positive change in our electoral system.

“The leadership of NRM is in total support of the workings of INEC, most especially the open door policy in her decision making and the frequent training for all the stakeholders. It’s our duty to advise the commission when necessary but not to cast aspersions on her genuine intentions.

“If anyone or group of people are having problems in carrying out their selfish agenda, it’s advisable that they redirect their frustrations elsewhere not against the revered institution like INEC.

“Enough is enough, Danbuba and his cohorts should stop parading themselves as officers of the party and stop taking Nigerians for granted, thinking by embarking on scaremongering, the party faithful could forget their wanton crimes.

“Nigerians are not gullible, it is now apparent that Danbuba and his pay masters in their bid to hide their shame and attempt to arm twist the law has suffered huge setbacks several times.

“The judgement from the Federal High Court and Federal Court of Appeal in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is clear enough. The judgement declared the matter lacking in merit and time barred.

“If really, Danbuba had approached Supreme Court, it’s morals and responsibility bound on them to await the judgement from Supreme Court rather than resorting to cheep blackmail.”

The Chairman pledged that NRM shall continue to stand for and would defend a participatory democracy where elections are transparent, credible, free and fair.

Udeh who vowed that “Never again will a selfish few distort the wishes of the electorates,” wished all party members and supporters a Happy New year and fruitful democratic process.