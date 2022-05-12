From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has charged political parties in Nasarawa state to adhere strictly to the new electoral law.

Dr Uthman Ajidagba, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nasarawa state gave the charge when the commission interfaced with political parties officials on Thursday in Lafia.

The Resident Commissioner said the commission had already outlined its timetable and scheduled of activities for the forthcoming parties primaries.

According to him, the interface with parties chairmen, Secretaries and stakeholders became necessary to enable the commission have a hitch free 2023 general elections.

Ajidagba said that the new law had empowered the commission to monitor the primaries of each political party, noted that failure of political parties to notify the commission on any convention to nominate candidates for elective offices shall render the convention invalid.

He further said that the new electoral law stipulated that political parties should conduct their primaries in their respective constituencies.

“The situation whereby political parties gather in Lafia, the state capital to determine who stand for election Wamba, Keffi and so forth is no longer acceptable by the new law,” he said.

The Resident Commissioner said the new law has empowered INEC as elections manager to monitor and validate the process so as to have a rancour free elections.

“I count on you for continuing cooperation and support so that we can have seamless elections, on our part, we are ready, tell your supporters to get registered properly to enable them get permanent voters cards,” he said.

Mr Cletus Ogah, Chairman, Nasarawa state Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) who spoke on behalf of parties, said they have partnered the commission to ensure successful election, while making case for adequate security and early arrival of election materials.

On his part, CP Adesina Soyemi, Commissioner of police Nasarawa state Command, represented by Superintendent Jonathan Jiriko, assured of adequate security to protect life and property during and after the elections.

CP Soyemi, who spoke on behalf of other security agencies, however, warned those unscrupulous elements who would want to truncate elections processes to stay away.