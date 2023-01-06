From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Ahead of 2023 general elections, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has appreciated the efforts of corps members in making sure that elections are conducting successfully in the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu added that the country can not conduct conducive elections without the support of the corps members, especially now that no technology are deployed.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the NYSC Acting Director General on Friday,in Abuja.

He noted that the role of corps members in elections, is the most critical value chain since they operate in the polling units.

Prof Mahmood assured the acting DG of insurance cover for all corps members, and we will also proper security during the forth coming elections.

“NYSC are the most reliable and readily available, the largest number, and the youngest.We can not conduct elections without them. especially now that we are deploying technology. And the are tech savvy.

He , therefore pledged to work with every corps members irrespective of disabilities”INEC is an equal opportunity employer, and we ensure that people with disability are carried along. They will be used as presiding officer and we will ensure their safety and protection.

Responding, the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Acting Director General, Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa Uba said the meeting is timely, as NYSC is committed to the partnership with the Commission.

Uba stated that a lot has been achieved in this partnership stating Corps members readiness to participate in the upcoming elections.

She said that the Corps members are waiting for this election, noting that, “in fact they want us to kick start because for the first time as youths they are very much interested and they will make sure they work hard and get things right and on our own part as a Commission, we are expected to play our roles.”

She noted that in the preparation for the 2023 general elections the NYSC has taken following steps: “we have directed State Coordinators to encourage Corps members to register on the INEC portals; Corps welfare and health service department is expected to visit the States to assure Corps members and Staff of the commitment of the INEC and NYSC of their safety while on election duties this is to further encourage them given the situation we have found ourselves in this country.

“I am glad that INEC is fine tuning the resources with modern technologies to ensure efficiency; we have ordered State Coordinators to liase with DSS and other security agencies to identify crisis prone areas.”

She also stated that, “in view of the prevailing economic realities, the Chairman should look at the conditions of the REC and ensure some levels of improvement as contained in the MOU, and to know that the issues of general insecurity has taken toll of the NYSC especially as it regards deployment and relocation of Corps members in some of the States in the core North, INEC should look into it and take drastic cautions.

“Necessary updates have been done on the sensitization manuals, as INEC is updating NYSC is also updating, and soft and hard copy will soon be forwarded to INEC for production, we need to move with time.”

She urged INEC to keep the spirit of its partnership with NYSC because the nation is expecting more from its part in the 2023 general elections.