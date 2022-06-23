From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Non political organisation under the auspices of Integrity Group for Better Nigeria (IGBN) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to try as much as possible to resist all forms of intimidation and harassment by bullying politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group gave the advice when its members paid a courtesy call on Daar communication in Kaduna for collaboration on free and fair elections.

The group faulted alleged votes buying especially during the political parties’ primaries elections across the country.

The Convener of the group, Chief Patrick Lawson, while addressing the management of DAAR communication called on Nigerians to play politics devoid of religious and ethnic sentiments for a better Nigeria.

“We the executives and members of Integrity Group for Better Nigeria (IGBN) decided to pay a courtesy call on the staff and management of DAAR communications in Kaduna station in order to familiarise ourselves with the media house and seek ways of partnering with them in deepening democratic values within the polity.

“we must grow beyond and above sentimental politics and for once see Nigeria as an investment where dividends are sure to come. The ugly days of political thuggery must be done away with for the interest of nation building and integration. “We as integrity group frowned at the sad news of delegate buying at the just concluded primaries of major political parties, as such acts do not only erode the democratic gains we have achieved since the return of democracy in 1999 but dampens the spirit of Nigerians who ordinary would have loved to join the political movement. “INEC must resist all forms of intimidation, harassment, coercion and bullying from any politician or political party. INEC must also reject this strange developments of sending dummy running mates to the commission. We must avoid heating up the polity. “We want to thank DAAR communications for their contributions this past years in positively shaping the opinions of Nigerians and we urge them not to relent as the 2023 general elections is fast approaching”. Chief Lawson said.

Responding, the Head of Station, African Independent Television (AIT), Bala Sa’ad commended the group for the courtesy call, saying that it was the first politically inclined group that has paid such courtesy call to the organisation in Kaduna.

Sa’ad promised to assist the group for wider publicity whenever the need arose.

“DAAR communication family is willing to assist you for your good intentions for the country. Just inform us on time about your activities so that we can give you wider audience”. He said.