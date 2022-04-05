From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has threatens to disqualify any political party that fails to adhere strictly to the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of primaries for the 2023 general elections.

INEC further warned that should any political party fails to comply with the provisions regulating the conduct of its primaries, its candidate shall be excluded in the election for the particular position.

In a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye, the commission urged the political parties to comply with the timetable and schedule of activities which provides a period of 61 days (April 4 to June 3, 2022) for the conduct of their primaries.

“So far, two out of the 14 activities in the timetable and schedule of activities have been successfully accomplished. The Notice of Election was published on 28th February 2022, while nomination forms have been made available on the Commission’s website since 1st March 2022 for political parties to download and issue to their candidates.