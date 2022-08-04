From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Non Governmental Organisation under the auspices of Integrity Group for Better Nigeria (IGBN) has praised the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for promoting unity and peace in the country.

The group noted that NTA had over the years maintained accurate and balanced reporting devoid of sensations and yellow Journalism for the betterment of the society.

The non partisan group which is desirous of ensuring that due democratic processes are followed before, during and after the next general elections called on Nigerians to detach religious and ethnic sentiments from politics and vote for leaders they could trust.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the management of NTA, Kaduna zonal office on Tuesday, Spokesman of the group, Dr . Emmanuel Abotinde stressed the importance of entrenching rule of law within the political arena in the country.

Dr.Abotinde called on Nigerians to shun politics of hatred based on prejudice and stereotypes, just as

the chairman of the group, Alhaji Bawa Danlami spoke in the same vein for Hausa viewers of NTA.

“In our quest to promote equity, justice and fairness, the Integrity Group for Better Nigeria decided to pay a courtesy call on the NTA Kaduna zonal office to familiarise with them about our selfless activities for the betterment and progress of our dear country.

“We are calling on Nigerians to go for candidates with proven track records because the era of elections associated with violence is no longer encouraging in this digital world.

“Our youths must realise that they have what it takes to decide the future of the country by participating in the electoral process and follow its rules and regulations accordingly.

“There is no sense in fighting before, during and after election because election is not war”. Dr. Abotinde said.

The group while emphasising on the positive roles the NTA is playing in preserving the cooperate existence of the country, called on the television organisation not to be distracted with negative comments by oppositions.

Responding, the Acting Zonal Director of the NTA, Mrs Ekaete Akpan promised to work with the group whenever it has any programme that promotes good goverance and peaceful coexistence in the country.

“We advise the integrity group, as the name implies, to come up with activities as we head towards the general elections next year to involve Nigerians of like minds to join you in changing the political naratives to embrace peace and promote unity during election because election is not war”. Akpan said.