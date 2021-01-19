From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan–Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-political organisation, the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has lambasted the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, for refusing to support the quest for Igbo presidency in 2023.

It also called on South-East governors to denounce and disassociate themselves from IPOB and Kanu, and be focused on producing the next leader of Nigeria after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, had recently stated the group’s on theIgbo presidency saying “all the people being prepared for the position are stooges that will be used against the interest of Ndigbo, Biafrans and Biafra agitating groups.”

But, CSEPNND National Coordinator, Prof. Madumare Chika and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, in a statement, yesterday, lamented that many gullible sons and daughters of the South East extraction had been brainwashed by Kanu to believe that he was out to defend and protect the region.

“The press release by Indigenous People of Biafra,published in some national papers expressing its refusal to support the agitation for Igbo presidency come 2023, has vindicated our stand that IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, are anti-Igbo working with some enemies of Igbo nation to thwart its chance to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“Naturally, any group working for advancement of its people should be at the forefront of issues that would see to the realisation of their yearnings and aspirations. IPOB knows vividly well that the general feelings of the people of the South East is how the region can also be entrusted with Nigeria’s presidency. Ironically, this is not the case here with IPOB!

“So, one would be quick to ask what really is IPOB looking for? We believe strongly that no reasonable group should kick against the progress of its own people as IPOB is currently doing. We have earlier alerted our people that desperate politicians feeling threatened of the chances of Igbo to produce the president in 2023 were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu, leader of outlawed IPOB, to scuttle the bid.”

“At this point that almost every Nigerian is clamouring for Igbo presidency, the best thing for IPOB is to embrace the move and work to its realisation if actually it’s out to work for the betterment Igbo nation. We cannot be demanding for president of Nigeria on one hand and on the other hand, supporting IPOB and Kanu, being financed by desperate politicians to cause disaffection in our region.

“We believe in one united Nigeria where justice and fairness reigns. We have invested so much in the nation and would not be party to its destruction under any guise.

“From experience, cessation or separatist movements have never really solved the problems of nations. Rather, dialogue and engagements with all parties to address the underlying issues have often yielded positive results,” Madumare said.