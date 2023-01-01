From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A federal lawmaker, Hon Shina Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, has said 2023 will be a year of breakthroughs for Nigeria.

He made the disclosure in his new year goodwill message, which was signed by the Press Secretary,

Office of Honourable Shina Peller, Mr. Kola Popoola.

He described the new year as one that presents golden opportunity to the country, adding that generations yet unborn shall be told stories of historic events that would occur in the year.

Peller, who is the senatorial candidate of Accord for Oyo North in the forthcoming elections and Ayedero of Yorubaland, said: “Happy new year fellow Nigerians. We should count it all joy to have witnessed the first day of 2023, for many could not partake of this new dawn.

“The year 2023 presents a golden opportunity for our dear nation. It will be a year of breakthroughs for Nigeria. Generations yet unborn shall be told stories of historic events that would occur – but only if the present generation can make a bold statement.

“As we head to the polls in the coming months, it is our civic responsibility to make 2023 count by electing competent, patriotic, selfless, and innovative leaders across political parties that can deliver a functional system – contributing their quota to a better Nigeria. I believe that destiny, opportunity, and time are inextricably linked together. And 2023 presents to us a great opportunity to vote for public officers that can identify with the plight of the people – as the outcome of the polls would determine our collective future.

“With numerous natural and human capital resources available to us, it is not debatable that Nigeria is destined to be great; we only need to make it happen. We mustn’t fail to take advantage of this golden opportunity to vote right because if we get it wrong the unborn generations won’t be happy with us. It is my greatest hope that we have transparent and credible polls that would reflect the true wishes of Nigerians.”