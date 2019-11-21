Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ahead of the 2023 governorship of Abia State, more stakeholders in the Old Isikwuato Division, now part of the Abia North have insisted that the zone must be conceded the right to produce the next governor in the spirit of equity and Justice.

They argued that whereas other divisions that formed Abia had taken their turn at the governorship, their division was yet to govern the state.

According to them, Isuikwuato is the only politically marginalised of the four letter-word/political blocs that make up the Abia acronym “A – Afikpo division, ‘B- Bende, ‘I -Isuikwuato, and, ‘A – Aba division.”

The Afikpo division now in Ebonyi State took its turn when Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu was elected governor of the state in 1991, while Old Bende and Aba divisions respectively had their fair shares through ex-governors Orji Uzor Kalu, and Chief Theodore Orji, as well as the incumbent Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, and member representing Isuikwuato /Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Nkiruka Onyejeocha said their demand was in tandem with Abia charter of equity.

According to Onyejeocha, the governorship seat come 2023, “must go to the letter ‘I’ in Abia.”