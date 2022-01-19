From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The apex socio- cultural organisation of the Owerri zone ,Olu – Owerri says it is turn of the Owerri zone to produce the next governor of the state .

This is even as the group pointed out that the Okigwe zone had governed the state for eight years and three months under the late Sam Mbakwe and Dr Ikedi Ohakim respectively, and that by the end of Senator Hope Uzodimma that the Orlu Zone would have governed the state for a period of twenty years cumulatively taking into action the administrations of Chief Achike Udenwa and Senator Rochas Okorocha; while the Owerri has only governed state for less than two years .

The group said it will soon begin grass root mobilization to ensure that an Owerri man is elected in 2023.

Amb. Wisdom Ekewuba who stated this on Wednesday shortly after his emergence as the new President – General of the Group ,said that the major mandate of the new executives led by him is to commence the mobilization of the grass root people ahead of the 2023 and to being the people of Owerri together as a united political zone .

Said he , ” It is the turn of the Owerri zone to produce the next governor of the state because both Okigwe and Orlu zones has had more than their fair share in the governance of the state. For instance the late Sam Mbakwe, the first executive governor of the state governed the state for fours and three months , Dr Ikedi Ohakim also from Okigwe was the governor of the state from 2007 to 2011 . Chief Achike Udenwa and Senator Rochas Okorocha had sixteen years between them and by the time the tenure of Senator Hope Uzodimma expires in 2023 the Orlu zone would have governed Imo the state for twenty years . But the Owerri zone had only governed the state for just eighteen months .

He added, ” in 2019 Rt.Hon Emeka Ihedioha from the Owerri zone had won the governorship but we all living witnesses how he was robbed of that victory by the enemies of the state using the Supreme Court and in the process the zone was denied of its right to govern the state .

However, Ekewuba said that the Owerri zone will win the governorship election in 2023 and that one of the major task of the organisation to mobilize the people of the zone and the entire people of Imo .

” Owerri zone will win the governorship election in 2023 and our major task to mobilize the grass root people of Owerri zone and the entire people of Imo to again support the zone as they had done in 2019 because every Imo person knows that it is the turn of the zone to produce the governor of the state “.