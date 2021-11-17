From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi on Wednesday declared that it would be monumental mistake to allow the All Progressive Congress (APC) win the governorship election in Delta State come 2023.

Gbagi who is a frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said the mistake Nigerians made in 2015 by electing President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in 2015 must not be repeated in the oil rich state which has being under the control of the PDP since 1999.

The governorship hopeful spoke in Asaba when he led members of his campaign team on a consultative visit to the State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP.

He said: “We have literarily see what four years can do to our lives, we have seen what six can do to our lives, for allowing the APC an incursion into the governance of this country.

“It has resulted in hunger and hardship. Nigeria is in ruin except we don’t want to tell ourselves the truth.

“So we cannot afford to make that same mistake in Delta by bringing APC to govern us, it be a suicidal mission to allow that.”

The renowned entrepreneur and lawyer therefore appealed to the SWC to provide a just, fair and equitable platform to aspirants, insisting that the only way to stop the APC was for the PDP to put forward the best, which he claimed to represent.

“I possess the capacity, am not going to tell you what I intend to do with tax payers money, am telling you what I have done as a private entrepreneur. The era of telling people what you will do with tax payers money is gone.

“What is needed now is what you have done to create viable economic means of livelihood for the people,” Gbagi said.

He praised Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for administration’s achievements especially in the area of road infrastructure, noting that if elected, he would build industries where the teeming number of youths would be gainfully employed.

Making reference to the recently concluded governorship election in Anambra State, Gbagi urged Deltans to register and obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) in order to vote in a credible candidate, adding that voters in Anambra rejected money to vote their conscience.

Receiving the governorship aspirant, the state chairman of the party, Kingsley Esiso said the PDP was on a rescue mission to build the nation.

Esiso pledged that the party would provide a level playing ground for all aspirants, and urged to go about his campaigns across the state without infringing on the right is others in the race.